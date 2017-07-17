Jagga Jasoos box office collection: After a slow start, Ranbir-Katrina starrer earns Rs 33.17 crores over the weekend

After a slow start at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos has managed to earn Rs 33.17 crore so far. The film witnessed a steady growth over the weekend.

#JaggaJasoos Fri 8.57 cr, Sat 11.53 cr, Sun 13.07 cr. Total: â¹ 33.17 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 17, 2017

After acquiring a jump of 30 per cent in its collections over the first weekend, analysts expect the movie to continue grow stronger at the ticket window.

However, the high budget poses the biggest challenge for Jagga Jasoos as it remains to be seen how fast it recovers its production cost.

Disney India's comedy-musical Jagga Jasoos is made on a budget of Rs 110 crore.

The delay in the release of the film also caused further extension in its budget. Jagaa Jasoos was slated to relase in 2014 but was delayed due to several reasons, and finally released last Friday.

Meanwhile, the film has started on a good note in Pakistan. Jagga Jasoos has been able to trump Baahubali 2 (Hindi version) on the first day. "The film collected Rs 73 lakhs (Pakistani Rupee) compared to Baahubali 2's Rs 69 lakhs (Pakistani Rupee), reported The Indian Express.