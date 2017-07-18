Jagga Jasoos box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif film slows down, total earnings Rs 37.22 crore

The box office collection of Ranbir Kappor's Jagga Jasoos has slowed down with the film earning Rs 4.05 cr on Monday. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, had collected 11.53 cr on Saturday and 13.07 crore on Sunday. The film which released 15 July had earned Rs 8.57 crore on the opening day. The film's total collections at present stand at Rs 37.22 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a breakdown of the Jagga Jasoos' earning in a tweet.





#JaggaJasoos declines on Mon... Fri 8.57 cr, Sat 11.53 cr, Sun 13.07 cr, Mon 4.05 cr. Total: â¹ 37.22 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2017

The film stars Katrina Kaif alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Overall, the film has received a mixed but positive response from critics. The film is a musical in which Ranbir plays an amateur detective and Katrina a journalist. Jagga Jasoos is the third film together for Ranbir and Katrina. They had earlier teamed for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Rajneeti. Ranbir, also, seems to be a favorite of Anurag Basu who cast him in his 2012 film Barfi.

The slowdown in the earnings of the film could be a concern for producers as the total budget of the film was Rs 110 crore. The earnings are likely to slow down further in the week. Anurag Basu's treatment of the film has led to comparisons of Jagga Jassos with Hollywood musicals. However, not everything has paid off.

"Just like Basu's crticially acclaimed 'Barfi' this film is another exhibition of borrowed craft & borrowed vision remember 'Barfi' had many references and even direct lifts from Charlie Chaplin or Marx Brothers classics but while Basu has mastered the craft of delivering beautiful sequences with impeccable frames & a very rich cinematic experience he clearly faltered while working on a large scale film with several convoluted sub-plots," Sushant Mehta wrote in a review on India Today.