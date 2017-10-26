Major fire outside Bandra station in Mumbai, train services resumed

A major fire broke out at Behrampada adjacent to suburban Bandra station in Mumbai this afternoon, forcing the railway authorities to halt train services on the harbour line, a senior railway official said.

No casualties have been reported so far, a fire brigade official said.

The fire broke out near the east side of Bandra local station during a demolition drive carried out by the municipal corporation, the official said.

"Our control room got a call at 4.24 pm and fire brigade personnel along with 16 fire engines and 10 water tankers have been pressed into service," the official said.

The chief PRO of the Central Railway said, "We have stopped Harbour line up and down services from 4.25 pm as a precautionary measure owing to fire near the Bandra station on the east side."

Train services from Bandra station were resumed later after firefighters got the blaze under control. Reports suggest that two persons have been injured in the incident.