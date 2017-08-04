Manforce launches Achari condoms: These Twitter reactions are priceless

BT Online
August 4, 2017
Indian-condom makers have always found new flavours to spice up the private lives of Indians. However, this time Manforce condom may have outdone itself with its new 'tangy and tantalizing' pickle-flavoured condoms offering called Achari.
Manforce, the brand owned by homegrown Mankind Pharma has been wooing Indians with its ad campaigns which features its brand ambassador Sunny Leone.
This is how Twitter reacted after Manforce announced 'Achari' condoms.
Last year Durex had announced Eggplant or Baingan
flavoured condoms and shocked everyone with its launch.