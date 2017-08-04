Manforce launches Achari condoms: These Twitter reactions are priceless

Indian-condom makers have always found new flavours to spice up the private lives of Indians. However, this time Manforce condom may have outdone itself with its new 'tangy and tantalizing' pickle-flavoured condoms offering called Achari.

Manforce, the brand owned by homegrown Mankind Pharma has been wooing Indians with its ad campaigns which features its brand ambassador Sunny Leone.

This is how Twitter reacted after Manforce announced 'Achari' condoms.

Manforce is following Bingo Mad Angles. After Achaari it will be Chaat Masti

Meanwhile at the Manforce Condom RnD lab.... pic.twitter.com/TrYFUDxjzQ

- Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) August 4, 2017

Last year Durex had announced Eggplant orflavoured condoms and shocked everyone with its launch.

Manforce would next come up with Tandoori flavored condoms for long distance relationships because long distance = tan doori.