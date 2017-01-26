Manohar Parrikar trolled for taking 'power-nap' during Republic Day parade

A picture of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar taking a 'power nap' during today's Republic Day parade has gone viral and created a buzz on social media.

The photo shows the defence minister sitting alongside dignitaries including the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to watch the Republic Day parade.



This is not the first time Parrikar has been caught in an embarrassing situation. He was previously spotted sleeping during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech.

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were also found sleeping during the same event, after which deputy CM Manish Sisodia referred the speech as a 'boring' one.

Parrikar is facing criticism for his act, former Goa Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Subhash Velingkar said, "The Defence Minister has been found asleep during the Republic Day event - it is a matter of shame for both India as well as Goa, of which he remained the Chief Minister".

"Parrikar is always in Goa - campaigning for the BJP even at booth-level meetings. Does this happen anywhere else… when you take too many responsibilities on your shoulders, there is an overload. That is why he was caught sleeping through an important function," Shirodkar added.

Many Twitter users, meanwhile, had a field day and poked fun at the defence minister. Some said it was unbecoming for the defence minister to be caught in such an embarrassing situation.

Below are some tweets:





Another #avalanche hits Army camp in Gurez, total toll now 6, 15 missing as Manohar Parrikar was sleeping at Republic Day Parade 2017! pic.twitter.com/FvuoHPGMrF â Samar (@Samar_Anarya) January 26, 2017

Manohar Parrikar became 1st ever Defence Minister of India to sleep during Republic Day on #26thJanuary Parade 2017! #SleepingBeautyParrikarpic.twitter.com/DK05l3A8Q0 â Samar (@Samar_Anarya) January 26, 2017

This Republic Day, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar shows our women and men in uniform how much he appreciates their hard work and valour pic.twitter.com/rMRGCgJcsM â Praveen Swami (@praveenswami) January 26, 2017



