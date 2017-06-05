Mohanlal's Rs 1000-cr Mahabharata gets thumbs up from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Malyalam superstar Mohanlal's dream project, The Mahabharta , has got the support of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly written a letter to producer BR Shetty announcing his full support for the mammoth project.

In the letter, Modi has said he is awaiting the release of the film, which will be a matter of pride for the entire nation, reported Mathrubhumi.

The report further stated that the team of Mahabharatha, acknowledging Modi's support, has sought permission to meet him which has been granted to them.

The script will be based on an adaptation of M T Vasudevan Nair novel Randamoozham (The Second Turn), which narrates 'The Mahabharata' through the eyes of Bhima, the second of the Pandavas.

The budget for the film is set at a whopping Rs 1000 crore. Earlier, members of Kerala Hindu Aikya Vedi had opposed the film over its title.

Presided by KP Sasikala, the outfit had announced that it wouldn't allow the release of the film unless the name of the film is changed. "We are happy but the Hindus here have a condition - only a film which is close to the story of real Mahabharatham written by Vyasan should carry its name. No other movie can be named Mahabharatham," Sasikala had said.

Amid growing clamour to change the name of the film, Shetty reportedly wrote to the Prime Minister expressing his concerns.



ALSO READ: Baahubali 2 vs Dangal collections: At last, a clear winner seems to be emerging

UAE billionaire BR Shetty is expected to invest Rs 1000 crore in what could be the country's most expensive film, The Mahabharata.

The ambitious project will be directed by ad filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon. According to the media reports, the multilingual film would be made in two parts.

The shoot will begin in September next year and the film is expected to release in early months of 2020. The sequel of the movie will come after 90 days of the release of the first film.

Interestingly, Baahubali's director, SS Rajamouli is also planning a cinematic version of The Mahabharata. He had reportedly discussed the idea with Aamir Khan, who has shown keen interest in the director's 'dream project'.

Also Watch:





