Mother's Day discounts: Here's what you can pick as gifts from Amazon, Flipkart or Jabong

Mother's Day is around the corner and I guess you all are confused as well as excited over how to pamper your mum. Several Mother's Day gift ideas can be considered from DIY gifts to costly and 'unique' customized possessions. Also, online e-commerce sites such as Amazon , Flipkart , Jabong will be offering numerous options and discounts on women-centric products to celebrate Mother's Day. Affordable gifting will be possible thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Sale, Flipkart Big 10 and other eye-catching sales. From fashion to cosmetics to electronics, everything is out on discount this sale season.

Amazon Great Indian Sale began on May 11 and will end on the 14th of this month, while Flipkart Big 10 Sale will begin on May 14, i.e Mother's day, and end on the May 18th. Both the sites have some pretty cool offers lined up.

Jabong has also introduced Mother's Day special on their platform. It includes up to 50 per cent discount on clothing as well as accessories. You can make this Sunday all the more special by saving those extra bucks and getting exactly what you want to your mother.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Big 10 Sale: iPad 32GB at Rs 0.26, Fossil smartwatch at Rs 2.08; here's how Flipkart's Bid and Win made this possible

Here are some of the best gifting ideas

1. Bags and clutches

Bags and wallets are all-time favourites that you cannot go wrong with. From party clutches to daily use wallets and handbags, the options in this category are never ending. Amazon has a discount offer of 40% to 70% for clutches and wallets, but Flipkart takes the upper hand in this category by offering a minimum discount of 80 per cent on handbags. These websites are making sure that the best gifting option is also available at the lowest price possible, making it even better!

2. Clothes

The fashion sale section always has the best options if you have the eye for it. Branded Indian and Western wear are available at 50% to 80% discounts, while starting price for sarees is Rs 350 in some of the e-commerce websites. Amazon has a 40% - 70% discount on Indian Kurtas. Flipkart is offering several varieties of kurtas under Rs 499. Flipkart is also offering minimum 80 per cent discount on sarees.



ALSO READ: Amid Flipkart takeover, Snapdeal 'Unbox Dhamaka Sale' offers upto 70% discount on electronics, home, fashion products



3. Electronics

Electronics makes good gifts for both the young and the old alike. You can gift her laptops, mobile phones or home appliances that she always wanted to purchase. Online electronics sales have some attractive offers both on Amazon as well as Flipkart.

4. Jewellery

This Mother's day why not gift her the best that she can have..some stunning jewelleries. Amazon has offered up to 80% off on the fashion jewellery. Flipkart also has some awesome discounts in store for the jewellery lovers.



ALSO READ: Amazon's Great Indian Sale begins; big discounts on smartphones, electronics and clothing

5. Cosmetics

Cosmetics is one of those things that can never be enough. Whether it is a basic care range of moisturisers and face creams or a box of foundations, lipsticks and other cosmetics. Cosmetics are always an excellent gifting option. Amazon has some amazing deals on cosmetics that range from flat price discounts to special offers on combo sets. Flipkat is offering a minimum 50% discount on its range of cosmetics and skin care products on the other hand.



6. Watches

You can always gift a classy wrist watch to your mother on this Mother's day. Both the websites are offering discounts on branded watches. Flipkart, has some surprising offers on branded watches like Fossil and has revealed that the watches may be sold at a flat price while Fastrack watches will have a discount of up to 60%.

Also watch:



