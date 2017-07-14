NEET Counseling 2017: Kerala publishes merit list, check on Cee.Kerala.Gov.In

CEE Kerala has published the state rank list for admissions to MBBS/ BDS and other medical allied courses. Students can check their status on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in .

NEET rank list has been prepared in three segments by CEE; first for MBBS/ BDS admissions, second for medical allied courses and third for admissions to BAMS (Ayurveda) course.



Here is how to check the release list:

Log on to the official website cee.kerala.gov.in to check the NEET rank list/ merit list

The website will ask for the name of the candidates along with the State rank awarded to him/ her. The other details include NEET Rank, Roll number, score & percentile score will also be shown.

Deric Joseph has ranked the Kerala State Medical list with his NEET rank being 6 and the entrance score being 691 out of 700.

Total 51,017 students have been awarded a State rank as per the rank list of BAMS and medical allied courses.