NEET 2017: Results to be out by June 26 on cbseneet.nic.in

As Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) uploaded the images of OMR answer sheets online, the CBSE has said the candidates who are willing to challenge the responses of their OMR sheet and answers prepared by CBSE may do so by paying a fee of Rs 1000.

With the recent development, the declaration of results of National Eligibility Entrance Test (UG), 2017 are expected to come on or before June 26 following the completion of answer keys challenge.

The CBSE has released the answer keys and OMR sheet of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 on the official website - cbseneet.nic.in. The Supreme Court on Monday overruled the Madras High Court order and directed the the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the results. The CBSE had moved the apex court demanding its intervention in the matter and initiating its transfer from the Madras and Gujarat High Court to the apex court.

The images of OMR Answer Sheets and Responses to the questions marked by the candidates who had appeared in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG), 2017 will be displayed for challenges by the candidates, only for two days instead of three days as mentioned in Information Bulletin.

Candidates can check the scanned images of their OMR Sheet and Answer Keys by logging into their account using their user ID (Registration No.) and Password on NEET website. The candidates willing to challenge the responses of their OMR sheet and answers prepared by CBSE will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per response or per question challenged.

Only online challenges within the stipulated period and with applicable fee will be considered. Fee paid will be refunded to the candidate if his/her challenge is accepted by the CBSE.