New cab app to take on Ola and Uber in NCR

Commuters in the NCR, willing to ditch metros and buses, will have several options to book their cabs. Apart from Ola and Uber, they will have a new cab aggregator app. This would also benefit the commuters in terms of money,owing to the price war between these apps.

As per a news in Times of India, Cabby, the cab aggregator app to be launched today, has been developed by Sahil Arora, a seventeen-year-old school dropout from Gurgaon. The app will have 25,000 operational cabs in NCR, following which it would move to Bengaluru.

This is going to be Arora's third venture after two start-ups. First one is Tabverts, which provides digital marketing services within cabs. The second is Vezulaa, a tech firm that launched an app allowing one to scan the iris with a smartphone camera. The technology was patented.

According to the TOI report, the young entrepreneur plans to divide the 25,000 cabs into different fleets and will appoint a union leader as an operating manager for each. The business model relies heavily on drivers.

Cabby would charge a base fare of Rs 37.50 for the first 2 km, followed by Rs 12.5 per km. Arora told TOI that this is actually very competitive, and the fare would be lesser than what Ola and Uber charge.