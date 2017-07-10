Noida Expressway mishap: Man killed in accident as Swift Dzire tries to overtake Lamborghini

A 28-year-old man has been killed in an accident that took place on Saturday at the Noida Expressway. The victim's Eeco car was smashed by a Lamborghini that changed its direction in order to avoid a speeding Swift Dzire.

The accident happened at Sector 135 in Noida on the Expressway.

Till now, Noida police have no clue about the identity of the Lamborghini driver involved in the accident, however, the police have caught the driver of Swift Dzire.

"All the cars involved in the accident were at a very high speed. CCTV footages show that speeding Swift Dzire was behind the Lamborghini car and tried to overtake it. The driver of Swift lost control and ventured into the lane of Lamborghini, forcing the driver of the sports car to swerve and avoid a collision. However, he smashed an Eeco, leading to the victim's death," said a senior police officer to India Today.





#WATCH CCTV Footage of collision between cars near Noida Expressway in sector 135, one dead. #UttarPradesh (July 8th) pic.twitter.com/j9zo66zVdy â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2017

After the accident, the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"He was brought to hospital, but had no pulse and was declared brought dead. He sustained severe head injuries and was bleeding heavily," said KK Tripathi, a doctor at Jaypee Hospital.

The entire incident is captured on CCTV camera installed near Sector 135 on the expressway.

The three cars involved in the accident were going from Greater Noida to Delhi.



