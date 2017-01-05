Note ban to feature in Republic Day parade

India exhibits its military might and cultural diversity every Republic Day. But this year's January 26 parade will feature an additional element - a float highlighting the prime minister's signature drives.

The information and technology ministry's float participating in the upcoming pageant, highly-placed defence sources told India Today, will illustrate the advantages of PM Narendra Modi's demonetisation measure and his pitch for digital banking.

It will serve as a fitting metaphor for the prime minister's cashless-economy campaign, a top defence official said.

In all, twenty-one floats from different states and ministries will participate in this year's Republic Day parade, India's 68th.

After a gap of several years, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also sending in their tableaus this time, defence sources said.

Abu Dhabi's crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the chief guest in the parade. A contingent of the UAE army will take part in accordance with the new practice to honour the foreign dignitary.

The UAE, a strategic alliance partner of Pakistan, has signed resolution with India against state support and sponsoring of terrorism against other countries.

There are more than 2.6 million Indians who have been employed in various sectors in the UAE. It is estimated that the large expatriate community sends an remittance of around `95,000 crore very year. The UAE is also India's third largest trading partner.







A unit of NSG, the federal force responsible to undertake counter-terror and counter-hijack operations across the country, will also showcase its contingent for the first time in the parade. The unit will include commandos from both the army and paramilitary-based units of the force. This year's contingent will include 60 black cat commandos drawn from its Manesar station.

Thus far, NSG personnel have only been operational in sanitising the parade path and surrounding areas in view of security threat on the Republic Day.

Among para-military troops, the Central Reserve Police Force's anti-riot unit and the Central Industrial Security Force columns will also participate in the parade.

There was indecision over two other para forces, namely Indo- Tibetan Border Police and Sashashtra Seema Bal.

The Rajpath extravaganza for the first time comprises a unit of retired military personnel who will drive past in a float instead of marching, official sources said.

Besides, T-90 tanks, supersonic BrahMos, Akash and Smerch will showcase the nation's missile power in the event. This time, floats of the three services will carry a distinct flavour of Modi's Make-in-India program, a senior official said.