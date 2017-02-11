NPCI launches BHIM app on iOS platform

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) today said Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), the platform for making easy and quick payments, is available on Apple app store for download and use.

The BHIM app on iOS platform is equipped with features such as pay to Aadhaar number, customer redressal mechanism with drop down menu, NPCI said in a statement here today.

"The BHIM app will now cater to almost 100 per cent smartphone users in the country with the launch on iOS platform. This will ensure wider acceptance for digital transactions among consumers across all sections," said NPCI managing director and CEO A P Hota.

The languages offered currently are English and Hindi.

BHIM is a smart mobile phone based app that allows simple, easy and quick payment transactions using UPI.