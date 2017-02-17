Ola, Uber drivers' strike: Here are 5 other apps that you may want to consider instead

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber drivers' strike in Delhi and NCR have caused difficulty to a lot of people who are dependent on these apps for conveyance on a daily basis. And since there seem to be no sign of the Ola and Uber drivers' strike coming to an end, it may be useful to consider a few other options that are available. Many users, in fact, have already are downloaded some of these taxi-service apps that are not as popular as Ola and Uber.

This has also given an opportunity for these smaller players to capitalise and expand their presence in Delhi/NCR. Here are the five apps that you can consider downloading on your phone if you are unable to book a cab with either Ola or Uber:

Jugnoo

The Jugnoo app offers affordable auto rides. The app claims that it provides rides at 32 per cent less cost as compared to regular auto prices. For booking, one has to select pickup location and then he will get the driver details over a message. Commuters can also track their ride and pay them accordingly.

During the strike, Jugnoo witnessed 100 per cent hike in its user base. This app also provides the facility of e wallet under 'jugnoo cash'.



Revv

Another app which has become during the ongoing Ola, Uber drivers' strike is an app based car rental servive Revv. The company has witnessed almost 40 per cent rise in its demand, particularly on weekdays.

Customers need to mention the time period they need the rented car. Revv provides its services currently in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh and Jaipur.



Zoomcar

Zoomcar is also among the apps which has gained from the strike. The app has seen a rise of 20 per cent in bookings in New Delhi due to the Ola and Uber drivers' strike. Zoomcar offers a number of rental plans for both long and distance commuters.



Orahi

Just like Ola Share and Uber pool, Orahi is a carpool app which charges Rs 3.5 per km. Orahi allows its users to register as both a passenger or a car-owner. The app has reportedly seen a hike between 27 and 32 per cent in rides in the NCR region.

With their services and low-cost charges, Orahi is fast gaining popularity. It boasts of over 100,000 registered customers in Delhi-NCR region alone.

Radio Taxi

Many users are also going back to taxi services such as Easy cabs and Meru cabs which had seen a loss of customers with the rise of Ola and Uber. Meru and Easy Cabs could be hoping to make the most of the ongoing crisis Ola and Uber are facing in Delhi/NCR region.











