On Valentine's day, Reliance Jio showers love on Airtel, Idea and Vodafone

While the customers gave it a huge thumbs up, Reliance Jio's entry was not welcomed by the telecom biggies, especially Airtel and Vodafone. The companies accused Reliance Jio of breaching TRAI's guidelines through 'predatory pricing'. Mukesh Ambani's firm also made allegations that the already existing players were not cooperating in providing enough inter connect points which caused difficulties for its customers.

But now, it seems like Ambani led company left all these rivalaries in the past as on the occassion of the Valentine's day, Jio from its twitter handle showered love on its arch rivals.





Idea Cellular quickly acknowledged the lovable message and wished Ambani's company with this cheeky tweet.

@reliancejio Same to you! Nice to know that love is in the air today. @airtelindia@VodafoneIN â Idea Cellular (@ideacellular) February 14, 2017

Vodafone also joined the chorus and tweeted its Valentine wishes with its popular zoozoo video.

Airtel also with its hashtag #HarEkFriendZarooriHotaHai wished them a very happy valentine's day.

With so much love happening, this was what Ola advised to these telecom firms.

Earlier this month, telecom regulator TRAI gave a clean chit to the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-run firms free voice calling and data plan on its mobile services, saying the scheme is not a violation of the regulatory guidelines on promotional offers.

In a letter to incumbent operators Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular, TRAI said Jio's Happy New Year Offer has not been found to be violative of the principles of non-discrimination, inter-connect rule compliance and non-predation.

TRAI further said that its examination had revealed that the Happy New Year Offer launched by Reliance Jio on December 4, 2016 is distinct from its earlier Welcome Offer and cannot be treated as an extension of earlier promotional offer as the benefits under both sets of promotional offers differ.

The Happy New Year Offer, TRAI said, gives an opening and closing date within the prescribed limit of 90 days and the eligibility conditions. In the offer, there is a different data limit and provision for getting a higher speed after prescribed payment once the data limit is exhausted.