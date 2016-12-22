Paytm app back on App Store

The Paytm app for iOS has been updated and rolled back to the App Store.



Since December 20, iOS users of the app complained about issues that would neither show their account balance nor be able to make any transactions.



However, on Thursday, Deepak Abbot, SVP Paytm, said that the problem has been corrected and posted a tweet asking users to update the app.







We have fixed a critical bug in @Paytm iPhone App. It's back in App Store. Please update and it should work fine nowhttps://t.co/9mOKiclyXe â Deepak Abbot (@deepakabbot) December 22, 2016

After a service outage on Tuesday, Paytm delisted its iPhone and iPad apps on the Apple's App Store. The company said , "We found a bug in our iOS App where certain app users were not able to pay thereby hanging their app. Soon the system logged them out preventing them from further accessing their account."

Paytm, which has over 170 million registered users, is working seamlessly on Android, the company assures.



