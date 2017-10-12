Paytm Mall offers Rs 15,000 cashback on iPhone 8 ahead of Diwali

Paytm Mall is offering a cashback of Rs 15,000 on the newly launched iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on its platform during the ongoing Maha Cashback Sale. The e-commerce platform is offering a flat cashback of Rs 9000 with the promo code 'YBSPECIAL' and an additional Rs 6,000 cashback for Yes Bank Credit Card customers that will be credited within 24 hours of the phone getting shipped.

The iPhone 8 64 GB and 256 GB are now available on Paytm Mall at an effective price of Rs 46,950 And Rs 59,800 respectively, while the iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB and 256 GB are selling for Rs 58,000 and Rs 71,000 respectively. All variants are of the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch Retina HD displays are available in Space Grey, Silver and Gold finishes with a colour-matched, aerospace-grade aluminum band.

Featuring the new glass and aluminium design, Apple claims that the new iPhones have been made from the most durable glass ever in a smartphone. Continuing with the 4.7inch display on the iPhone 8 and 5.5inch display on the iPhone 8 Plus, both the smartphones feature Retina HD display with True Tone to adjust the white balance of the display to match the surrounding light. The iPhones have also got the redesigned speakers which are up to 25 per cent louder and deliver better bass.

The new iPhones are powered by A11 Bionic chipset that features a six-core CPU design with two performance cores that are 25 percent faster and four efficiency cores that are 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion. A new, second-generation performance controller can harness all six cores simultaneously, delivering up to 70 percent greater performance for multi-threaded workloads, giving customers more power while providing the same great battery life.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were launched by Akash Ambani, scion of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, at Reliance Jio headquarters in Navi Mumbai.

The iPhone 8 continues to feature a single camera but with improved optics. It features an improved 12-MP camera with a larger and faster sensor, a new colour filter and deeper pixels. The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-MP cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone.

New iPhones also support wireless charging solutions with work with Qi ecosystem and the wireless charging mats from Belkin and mophie will be available at Apple Authorised Resellers.