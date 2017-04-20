Bahubali 2 in trouble; SS Rajmauli appeals not to target film as pro-Kannada groups call for bandh on April 28 over Sathyaraj's comments

Several pro-Kannada organisations led by former MLA Vatal Nagaraj are protesting against the release of Bahubali 2 over controversal statements made by Sathyaraj who plays the role of Kattappa in the movie.



"Our dissent is not against the movie Bahubali but against Sathyaraj who had made derogatory comments on Kannadigas and Karnataka leaders. We want him to apologise to the people of Karnataka and only then will we allow the screening," Nagaraj said, addressing media persons.



However, Bahubali 2 director SS Rajamouli defended Sathyaraj saying, "Linking his old remarks that were made several years ago with the current scenario and posing an obstacle to the release of movie is not in the interest of the industry."

Rajamouli said that he had looked into the matter and found that Sathyaraj had made the statements nine years back.



On April 28 - the day of the protest - Kannada organisations are expected to carry out a protest march from Town Hall to Freedom Park.



"The entire city will be shut from dawn to dusk expressing solidarity with the cause," Nagaraj added.



Some activists have even announced a protest in front of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce in an attempt to seek a ban on screening all Tamil films until Sathyaraj makes an apology.



The film has not been sold to any local distributors and the protesters have written to theatre owners across the state asking them not to screen the film.



Pro-Kannada organisations are also enraged by a remark made by the actor last year.



Sathyaraj made a speech at an event by the Tamil film industry in solidarity with Tamil farmers seeking water from Karnataka.



In his speech Sathyaraj said that Tamils should stand up for their rights and not be like a tree every dog would urinate on, The Telegraph had reported.



Pro-Kannada activists took offence to the 'dog' remark as an insult to every Kannadigai.