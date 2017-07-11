Provisional allotment list for Engineering Common Admission process round II released; Check ranks at dtemaharashtra.gov.in



The Maharashtra government on Tuesday released the provisional allotment list for Engineering Common Admission process (CAP) round II.

The list has been released in coordination with the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). Candidates can check their ranks on the DTE Maharashtra official website, www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

It was widely speculated that the list would release on Wednesday, however, it did come out a day before. The list includes details of the college and courses allotted to students based on their ranks in the merit list.

Here is a step guide on how to check the same.



Log on to the official website of DTE, Maharashtra website: www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Click on the Provisional Allotment link for CAP round II for BE/B.Tech. courses

Fill your roll number and date of birth

Click on submit and the merit status will be displayed

According to the media reports, this year, DTE will conduct counseling sessions for All India Quota seats on the basis of the rank in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2017.