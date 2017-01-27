Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan dominates box office on Day 2

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees continued to lead the race against Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil on Thursday at the box office after both films released on the same date.

The film amassed Rs 26.30 crore on Thursday, taking the total earnings in the first two days of its release to Rs 46.72 crore.





#Raees is PHENOMENAL on Day 2. All set to pack a FAB total in its 5-day weekend. Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr. Total: â¹ 46.72 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2017

Not just at home, Raees is also doing well in UAE, where it has collected around Rs 9.53 crore so far.

#Raees takes UAE-GCC BO by storm... Collects $ 1.4 million [â¹ 9.53 cr] on Wed and Thu. AWESOME! â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2017

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil also witnessed slight growth on day two, it did a business of Rs 14 crore. With this, Kaabil has become Hrithik's fourth highest opening film after Bang Bang, Agneepath and Krrish 3.

Raees opened to 2800 screens as opposed to 2400 screens allotted to Kaabil.

Both the movies had their share of controversy before the release. Members of Hindu extreme groups staged protests against Raees in different parts of Maharasthra and Madhya Pradesh for having Pakistani actor Mahira Khan as a female lead in the film.

While Kaabil was in the news after its producer Rakesh Roshan expressed his disappointment at the decision of the makers of Raees to release the film on the same date.

In Raees, Shah Rukh Khan plays a gangster from Gujarat while Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the cop. On the other hand, Kaabil is a love story with its protagonist a visually-impaired Rohan Bhatnagar (played by Hritik Roshan).

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's Dangal, the highest grosser of Bollywood, is inching towards 400 crore club.

The film has already collected Rs 383.88 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.