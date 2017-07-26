Railways order probe after Lizard found in food served onboard Poorva Express

Railways has ordered an investigation after a passenger found a lizard in food served onboard Poorva Express. The incident occurred today morning.

Authorities took note of the incident soon after the passenger complained about it to the Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Twitter.

He added that he was given medicine late. The incident took place near Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the complaint, DRM Kanpur division assured to take action.

The incident happened after Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India said in its audit report that food served by Indian Railways to its passengers is unfit for consumption.

Earlier this week, CAG had pointed out various loopholes in the catering services in the railways.

The report said that the articles that are being provided at railway stations and in trains were unfit for human consumption.