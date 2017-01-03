RBI appoints Surekha Marandi as Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Surekha Marandi as Executive Director (ED). She took charge on January 2.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Marandi was Principal Chief General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer in the Reserve Bank. Over a span of three decades, she served in regulatory and supervisory, financial inclusion and development and human resource management areas in the central bank.

Marandi holds a Master's Degree from Jadhavpur University. She has also served on the Boards of United Bank and Bank of Baroda.

She will look after the Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department and Secretary's Department.



