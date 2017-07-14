Rejoice shopaholics! Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar market is now online

A perfect place to buy lots of clothes at extremely cheap prices. That's the first thought that comes to the mind of Delhiites, when someone says Sarojini Nagar.

With fancy clothes and accessories getting sold at unbelievably low prices, Sarojini Nagar is a popular destination among shopper in the national capital. But many will agree that it can get a bit hectic and a struggle to walk through the busy and crowded alleys.

But, there's some good news for those who love shopping in Sarojini Nagar. An entrepreneur has taken an initiative to launch a website, where you can shop at the same rates as low as the offline Sarojini Nagar market.

Founded by Mohammed Adil, the portal will be called Online Sarojini Nagar. Adil said that he aims to draw not just the Delhi residents but also people outside Delhi, for a great shopping experience. The idea is to make great fashion affordable for all.

So, no more pain of stepping out the house and facing the hustle of the overcrowded market, Sarojini Nagar is just a click away, well, almost.



