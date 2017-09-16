Simran Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut's movie starts off with Rs 2.77 crore

After a couple of disappointing Fridays, a lot of expectations have been riding on Kangana Ranaut's latest movie, Simran.

However, the usual trend is that Fridays go slow, and the weekends bring in the rush. The same is likely to be the case with Simran. Taran Adarsh tweeted that Hansal Mehta's latest movie made a slow start with Rs 2.77 crore on Friday.

#Simran witnessed growth at plexes of metros... Fri â¹ 2.77 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2017

Simran, directed by Hansal Mehta, who has given some great movies such as Aligarh, Shahid and City Lights, has received mixed response from critics. While everyone has been praising Kangana's terrific performance, they have also mentioned how the movie falls apart in the second half. Taran Adarsh had this to say about the movie:

Kangna is in terrific form in #Simran, but that's about it... First half engrossing... Post-interval portions illogical, a complete downer. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2017

He also took to Twitter to post his one-word review and his rating.

However, Bollywood movies are proof that the movie need not be a spectacular work of art to be a hit. Similarly, it is all too soon to predict the fate of Mehta's Simran.

Kangana's latest movie revolves around the life of Simran, a Gujarati girl who lives in Atlanta, USA, and whose ambitions drag her into a life of crime. The movie is inspired by the real-life story of Sandeep Kaur, who is currently serving a sentence of 66 months in a Federal prison.