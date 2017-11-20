Five things Sonia Gandhi said during Congress Working Committee meet speech

With the Congress Working Committee announcing in New Delhi on Monday the timeline for its upcoming internal election, the issue of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's elevation to the top party post now remains a formality. Though the party announced the poll details, CWC members unanimously passed a resolution to elevate Rahul to the party chief post. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is holding the president post for the past 19 years, will continue to guide Congress, a party statement said. The poll notification will be announced on December 1, and the scrutiny will complete on December 15. The last date to withdraw nomination is December 11, while voting, if only required, will take place on December 19. The party would formally announce the result on December 19. With poll campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly polls underway, the Congress is pinning hopes on generating enthusiasm among the party workers and cadres by announcing the change of guard. It remains to be seen how much impact it'll have on the Gujarat elections. Here are five points from Sonia Gandhi's speech in the CWC meeting that you should know.

'Party's roots spread across all districts of country'

Sonia Gandhi started her speech by putting forward the party agenda for the party president election, saying all but six states has completed the poll process and that it was time to conduct the elections to the top post. "Over the last 18 months, the election process that has concluded in all but six states has elected block presidents, an equal number of delegates, primary units and party members. This has provided an opportunity for the party to interact with lakhs of workers across the country, starting from the booth level. This reaffirms that the party's roots are spread across every district of the country and that no other political party can match the plurality and diversity of the Congress party." She also thanked party leaders like chairman Mullapalli Ramachandran, members of the Central Election Authority, and other party workers for carrying out "this huge exercise with utmost diligence, integrity and impartiality".

'Modi govt arrogant, locking temple of democracy'

Sonia said the Modi government in its arrogance has cast a dark shadow on India's parliamentary democracy by sabotaging the Winter Session of Parliament on flimsy grounds. "The government is mistaken if it thinks that by locking the temple of democracy, it will escape constitutional accountability ahead of the Assembly elections. Parliament is the forum in which questions should be asked - questions about corruption in high places, conflict of interest of serving ministers and dubious defence deals."

'Modi stalled Winter Session over Gujarat polls'

Sonia said the Modi government will be obliged to answer these questions, but in order to avoid the questions and answer ahead of Gujarat elections, the government has taken the extraordinary step of not holding a Winter Session when should be held. "The Prime Minister had the audacity to have a midnight celebration in Parliament to launch an ill-prepared and flawed GST, but today he lacks the courage to face Parliament." Though the session was stalled due to Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs may announce a week-long or 10-day Winter Session in November end or in December, said sources.

'Millions suffering due to govt's poor policies'

Unemployment, rising inflation, falling exports and GST are causing tremendous suffering to millions of people. A year later, demonetisation has done nothing but rub salt on the wounds of distressed farmers, small traders, housewives and daily workers. The fortunes of a handful are being built by destroying the future of the poor and the oppressed. Yet, the Prime Minister continues with greater vigor, to make announcements, false promises, and to quote facts and figures that have nothing to do with the reality on the grounds.

'Govt erasing contribution of Nehru, Indira'

The Modi government is also forcefully trying to change the history of modern India by systematically erasing the contributions made by Pandit Nehruji and Indira Gandhi - be it through rewriting school textbooks, through malicious misinformation and propaganda, or ignoring with disdain the importance of the birth centenary of Indiraji, she said. "This vilification is blatant and for all to see. Rahul and many of you colleagues here and in Gujarat are working hard for a positive result in that state. Let us do our best to prove that people are not fooled and that they will make the right decision and defeat the present dispensation there."

Also read:Demonetisation a 'Modi Made Disaster', he should take responsibility: Congress