South Australia to launch two-year wine program in Mumbai, Delhi

In an attempt to build ties with India the government of South Australia is going to organise its third annual India Business Mission between November 5 and 11. As part of the mission 50 delegates will visit Mumbai, Jaipur and Bengaluru with a primary goal to deepen trade and investment relations between India and South Australia.



Minister for Investment and Trade Martin Hamilton-Smith will lead the India Business Mission. He will be accompanied by Governor of South Australia Hieu Van Le AC, who will be visiting India for the first time.



A release issued by the government of South Australia states that the focus of the 2017 mission will primarily be on strengthening opportunities across key sectors of growth and mutual benefit. It includes higher education and skills training, premium food, wine and beverages, defence and advanced manufacturing, water and environment management, culture, tourism and arts, health and investment.



The South Australian delegation is expected to meet with dignitaries from the state governments of Maharashtra and Rajasthan and various market leaders within the automotive, defence, aviation and information technology sectors. A number of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) are expected to be signed aimed at building stronger economic and cultural ties. Hamilton-Smith will also launch a two-year wine education program in Mumbai and Delhi to boost exposure of South Australia's premium wines, wine regions and winemaking expertise in India.



The India Business Mission was established to drive growth and deepen business relations across a range of industries. In 2015, South Australia signed a sister-state agreement with Rajasthan during the India Business Mission.