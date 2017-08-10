SS Rajamouli's Bahubali: The Conclusion to be available on Netflix, can be streamed in 192 countries

Online streaming platform Netflix has purchased rights to stream SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion in a deal worth Rs 25.5 crore, according to the Mint. According to the producers of the film, the film would reach 192 countries once it's on Netflix. Baahubali 2 had broken most records at the box office, becoming the first Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore.

The producers of the film are happy that the film can be watched in more countries. "We are very happy and excited to partner with Netflix. Theatrically, it's not possible to reach all markets, but with this deal Baahubali will reach 192 countries seamlessly," the Mint quoted Shobu Yarlagadda, CEO of Arka Mediaworks, the company that produced the film as saying.

Jessica Lee, vice-president (communications), Netflix, in an emailed statement to the Mint, revealed that Netflix was planning to ramp up investment in the Indian market, and looking at both original and licensed titles.

"On the content front we are doubling down on Indian investment to curate a compelling content library encompassing original and licensed titles. We are touching a pool of consumers with a great passion for diverse entertainment, offering global originals like Narcos, Stranger Things, The Crown and mainstream, star-driven Indian films that have wide appeal (e.g. our Shah Rukh Khan titles or recent acquisitions of top ones like Dangal and Baahubali)," Lee said.

Meanwhile, Netflix is planning to produce two new original series - Selection Day, Again - for Indian viewers. Selection Day is based on a book by Aravind Adiga and Again is a detective show written by Marisha Mukerjee.

The competition in the video on demand market in India is intensifying with both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video reaching out to Indian audiences. There are also domestic players such as Hotstar and Voot.

