SSLC supplementary results declared: pass percentage rises, check results on karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Thursday declared the result of its Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC) supplementary exam 2017. Students can check their results on the official website of board, karresults.nic.in .

Of the 2.42 lakh students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate's (SSLC) supplementary examination, 1.23 lakh students have passed, taking the pass percentage to 50.81, reported The Hindu.

Here is a step wise guide to check the results.

Log on to official result website of KSEEB

Click on link for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary results

Fill your details (as required) on login page and click submit

Results will be displayed on screen

KSEEB conducts the supplementary exam in June for those who failed to clear the main exam held in March. The academic session starts from July.

Students may apply for re-totalling, revaluation and getting photocopies of their answer scripts though the Karnataka Mobile One app, or by visiting www.mobile.karnataka.gov.in .