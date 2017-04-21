Stop running schools like shops, says CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education recently has issued an advisory to all schools asking them to stop selling essentials like books and uniform to children.

Stating that schools should not run like commercial shops, the board has asked them not to indulge in money making activities by selling uniforms, books, bags etc and shoul stick to CBSE affliation by-laws.

Affiliation by-Laws for the CBSE mandates that the Society/ Trust/ Company registered under section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956 shall ensure that the school is run as a community service and not as a business and that commercialisation does not take place in the school in any shape whatsoever.

"The Board, time and again, has issued advisories to all its affiliated schools not to indulge in commercial activities by way of selling of textbooks, note books, stationery items, uniforms etc and to adhere to the provisions of Affiliation Bye-Laws of the Board. However, it has been brought to the notice of the Board through various complaints received from parents and other stakeholders that still schools are indulging in commercial activities by way of selling of books and uniforms etc within the school premises or through selected vendors," the CBSE circular read.

"Therefore, the schools are directed to desist from the unhealthy practice of coercing parents to buy textbooks, note books, stationary, uniforms, shoes, schoolbags etc from within the premise or from selected vendors only," it added.

With the new circular, parents are hoping that the schools will stop pressurising the students to buy things from theor vendors.



