Sushant Singh Rajput to play astronaut in his next, trains at NASA for Chanda Mama Door Ke

After winning the hearts of everyone by potraying the role of the India's most successful captain, MS Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput is prepping up to register yet another milestone under his name.

The actor is currently shooting for his next, Chanda Mama Door Ke. Sushant will essay the role of an astronaut, and has started undergoing training at NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration).

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film is touted as India's first space odyssey.

Last month, Sushant had shared a picture from NASA from his twitter account.

From a miniature Rocket to a life size one , this grown up kid will never cease to Dream.

My mother always wanted her

Sushant in Space

Sushant co-stars in Chanda Mama Door Ke with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan.

Prior to Sushant's movie, Shah Rukh Khan had also shot his film Swades at NASA. Swades was the first Bollywood film to be shot at NASA. Khan acted as a researcher at NASA in the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed film.

