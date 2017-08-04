Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 exam: Results will be declared tomorrow, check on tstet.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2017 results will be announced on August 5 by the Department of School Education Hyderabad, according to various media reports.

Candidates can visit the official website: tstet.cgg.gov.in to check their results.

The TS TET 2017 examination was conducted in 31 districts of Telangana state on July 23 in two phases by the Department of School Education, the answer key of which was released on July 29.

Here's a step-wise guide to check the TS TET 2017 results:





Visit the official TS TET website: tstet.cgg.gov.in

Click on the result link for TS TET 2017.

Fill in the required details on the page

Download the results

The TS TET 2017 scores are valid for seven years. According to the notification, 20 per cent weightage will be given to TS-TET scores and 80 per cent weightage for written test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT).