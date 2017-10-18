This Diwali, lend a helping hand and a lot of love to the person who takes care of all your needs

Diwali is all about mithais and diyas; it is about bonding with family and friends. But it is also about strenuous planning and a whole lot of work. Somehow, all that is always miraculously taken care by someone who takes care of all our needs - the homemaker.

Sometimes in the fervour of the festival, we might forget to appreciate the contribution of the homemaker who makes sure that we enjoy our Diwali. That might even mean that she ends up doing more work, rather than join everyone in the celebrations.

In an effort to remind us to appreciate the homemaker, a real estate company, Lodha Group, came up with a heartwarming video showing us what it is like to be a homemaker during Diwali.

The video follows a homemaker during the festive day and everything she does to make sure the day is enjoyed to the fullest by the family. From ticking off all the requirements from her perfect Diwali ki checklist like - decorating the house, packing gifts for all and hosting her guests- she does it all with a charm. However, she is constantly anxious that she is missing something. At one point, the husband calls her and she asks, "Kuch bhool gayi kya?" (Did I forget something?) The husband says, "Haan, tumhari smile." (Yes, your smile.)

The video reminds us to thank the one person who helps us celebrate Diwali effortlessly every year and to shower them with a lot of love. While we are at it, let's also extend a helping hand and share as much of the workload as we can.

