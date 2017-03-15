Three Class X students in Jaipur get Rs 3 crore funding for start-up

In a remarkable feat for a class X student, three students from jaipur have received funding of Rs 3 crore for their start-up 'Infusion Beverages', The Times of India reported.

Chetanya Golechha, Mrigank Gujjar and Utsav Jain of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur first pitched the idea, then found an investor and saw their product turn a reality in less than a year.

The students' startup plan is to make preservative-less flavoured water without sugar and soda.

The students had done most of their research on Google before seeking their parents' permission to go ahead with the plan.

"We carried out intense research on Google to prepare a healthy drink without sugar and soda. But soon we realized that turning an idea into reality is not easy when you are a minor," Gujjar, who is one of the students involved in the start up, told the Times of India.

The students also faced legal hurdles as documents are needed to begin a start up and as kids they did not have any.

"Procuring the licence, necessary permissions from the food department and approval from FSSAI, are a herculean task. As we were minors our parents sought the permission on our behalf," Gujjar said.

By January, the trio had sold 8,000 bottles of flavoured water-kewra, rose and bel flavours through business to business mode.