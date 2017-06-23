Tubelight box office collection: These are figures guaranteed for Salman Khan starrer

Salman Khan's much anticipated film, Tubelight , hit the screens on Friday. With thumbs down from the critics, the film still managed to make the bhai fans excited.

As the official numbers for opening day of Salman's Eid release is still awaited, Bollywood pundits predict that the movie would garner more than Rs 300 crore in the country.

Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, stars Sohail Khan as Salman's brother, and Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu in lead roles.

Tubelight is a remake of a 2015 American release called Little Boy.

Box Office Business

Going by the history of Salman Khan's movies, that had been released on Eid, statistics suggest that Tubelight will easily cross the Rs 300 crore benchmark in India.

Apart from the weekend, Tubelight has the Eid holiday (Monday) too to add more numbers to its kitty.

The makers of Tubelight can also rejoice over the fact that till June 30, there won't be any major competition at the ticket window. It's on July 7, after two weeks of its release, Sridevi starrer Mom would hit the screens.



A look at the history of Salman-Kabir Khan duo

Tubelight would be certainly competing against the other Salman movies. The Kabir Khan-Salman Khan combination has set records previously. From Ek the Tiger to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, this duo has taken the box office by storm. It's a matter of no surprise, that the trade experts are having expectations from these two to repeat the history again.

Back in 2012, Ek Tha Tiger's Rs 199 crore box office collection at home screens was being considered gigantic. In 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan established new records for Salman movies. It ended up earning Rs 626 crore worldwide.

Conclusion:

Looking at the four-day long weekend, analysts believe that the film would be phenomenal hit. But the fact that the film did not receive good mouth of publicity after its release from the critics, might impact its collecetions.

However, the presence of Salman Khan on big screen is more than enough to lift up the spirits of his true-blue fans and this is why the trade experts are counting heavily on the latest Khan release.



