TVF CEO Arunabh steps down following sexual harassment charges

Arunbah Kumar stepped down from the position of CEO of Mumbai-based content creation company The Viral Fever, or TVF, after facing criticism for months on account of allegations of sexual harassment made by a former employee.



Arunabh broke the news in a post on his Twitter handle, naming his company TVF as something that 'was and will always continue to be most important.'



I have decided to step down as #TVFCEOpic.twitter.com/JKY5X7NL54 - Arunabh Kumar (@TheQtiyapaGuy) June 16, 2017

"In the wake of the recent personal attacks, what really breaks me is the blemish on the brand's true promise. I have therefore taken the decision to step down as the CEO of TVF," Arunabh's tweet said.



In his stead, the position of TVF's CEO will be occupied by Dhawal Gusain, who he described as someone who has 'sharp business acumen' and 'zeal to make TVF the best place to work at, for both men and women.'



Dhawal has been working with TVF as Chief Operating Officer since 2015. Meanwhile, Arunabh will continue to work with the content team as a mentor.



Arunabh Kumar was booked by Mumbai Police under IPC sections 354A (causing sexual harassment) and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) after an anonymous blog post by a former female employee around three months ago.

Also watch:



