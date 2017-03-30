TVF's Arunabh Kumar in trouble; booked under molestation in Mumbai

The Viral Fever's founder and CEO, Arunabh Kumar has been booked under molestation charges as the victim filed a complaint in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, in a blog on Medium.com titled 'The Indian Uber - That is TVF', a 'former employee' (it cannot be independently verified) of the company with the username 'Indian Fowler' blamed him for sexual harassment.

However, he had denied the charges after several women also accused him for the same behaviour.

The ex-employee, alleged in the blog that just after 21 days of joining the company, Kumar started to harass her. She also claimed that when she reported it to her boss, he shrugged off the complaint and said that these things happen.

After the blog surfaced, two more women reported similar harassment while working for the company. Aayushi Agarwal, a former employee, wrote in the comments section of the blog that she had had a similar experience at TVF.

"I felt exploited and cheated and I left my job under very bad circumstances. I hope things have worked out for you. It is, indeed, no place for a woman. I would never recommend anybody to work there," Agarwal wrote. However, it is not clear whether she is blaming Kumar as she has not named anyone in her comment.

Another woman, Reema Sengupta, published a post on Facebook on Monday, in which she said that Indian Fowler isn't the only girl he (Kumar) has been a sleaze to. She alleged that Kumar has sexually harassed her during a 5-hour shoot she was directing for TVF, but she refrained from formally complaining about it at the time because it would have affected the agency she was working with and the client.

TVF's initial response towards the whole controversy was a knee-jerk reaction. The digital firm had then said, "Yes, there have been allegations of misbehaviour against our founder, from several women. When the first blog appeared on March 12, it shocked all of us including our extended set of associates. The allegations were severe. We were confused and taken aback. The blog alleged that he/she was an employee with the organization and even indicated specific content production they were a part of. We immediately began checking the facts internally. We did send out an instant response, which may have been a bit too quick and emotional. We recognise that we should have handled that response better. However, it is a fact that we have found no records of any such person on our pay roll, in that given time period, as described in the blog."



