Uber launches food delivery app UberEATS in Gurugram

Uber, known for its ride sharing platform, launched its food delivery app UberEATS in Gurugram region of Delhi NCR today.

The company has partnered with over 300 restaurants in the area such as Chaayos, Biryani by Kilo and Pita Pit. UberEATS was launched in Mumbai on May 2, 2017. "UberEATS has received an overwhelming response from Mumbaikars and we recently expanded operations to serve entire city.

As a step further in our global expansion strategy, we aim to open up the diverse range of culinary experiences and cuisines to Delhiites at the push of a button," said Bhavik Rathod, Head of UberEATS India at the launch. "Our goal is to offer people what they want to eat, when they want to eat, in the quickest time possible," he added. Globally, they have 45,000 restaurant partners in the six continents where UberEATS is present.

The UberEATS app is separate from the Uber app people use to request a ride and has been built specifically for food delivery. The app is available for download from the iTunes and Google play store.

The app has in-built machine learning where consumers will get personalised food recommendations on the basis of their dietary preferences. Consumers can also sort their perfect meal on the basis of local restaurants or search by cuisine type, or filter according to price, dietary needs, and delivery time to find exactly what they want to eat. The app also allows scheduling of food orders up to a week so consumers can plan ahead, said Faiz Abdulla, General Manager for UberEATS Delhi. There is no minimum order value and the bill can be paid through PayTM. The average delivery time globally for UberEATS is 35 minutes, said Rathod.

The app will offer 24/7 consumer support and allow live tracking of the food order.

UberEATS was started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and launched as a separate application in Toronto in December 2015. It is available in 27 countries and in 97 cities around the globe, including India.