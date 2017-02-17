Uber offers Rs 1.25 Crore package to a 21-Year-Old Delhi Boy

A 21-year-old student got his dream offer, when US based Uber offered him a placement of Rs Rs 1.25 crore per annunm. Sidharth, an alumnus, of Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, is a final year student of Computer Science at the DTU.

However, he will get a basic salary of $1,10,000 (nearly Rs 71 lakh) per annum from the US-based cab aggregator.

The highest offer of international placement made so far in DTU campus is Rs 1.25 crore per annum. Chetan Kakkar of the 2015 batch was offered the package by search giant Google.

"I am looking forward to groom my technological skills at Uber before I begin brainstorming on my start-up plan which I see as a long-term goal," Sidharth told PTI.

The 22-year-old student's father works as a consultant while his mother transcripts speeches as a freelancer.

