Virat, Anukshka keep it 'traditional', throw a grand reception; here are pictures

After generating a social media buzz over their "secretive wedding" in Tuscany on December 11, heartthrob Virat Kohli and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma gave a grand reception at a city hotel in Delhi on Thursday. Among the invitees was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom the couple met at his office on Wednesday. The reception ceremony was more of a traditional affair, and the entire place gave an impression of a glass-studded palace. One of the most talked-about couples in both Tinseltown and cricket pitches also appeared for a photo-op at Hotel Taj Palace's Raja Baugh area on Thursday. The celebrity couple's wedding was the most-awaited event in the world of cricket and Bollywood. Since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wanted to keep the wedding a top secret - miles away from the glare of the media - the wedding ceremony was attended mostly by the couple's family members and friends. On Thursday, with a neatly-tied bun encircled in a mogra gajra, Anushka wore a traditional red and gold saree designed by Sabyasachi with a heavy palla and jadau jewellery; chuda and sindoor in place.

Virat appeared dapper in a black achkan and white churidaar and heavily embroidered shawl with golden border in black mojris. Virat helped Anushka onto the stage as they posed for the shutterbugs as fans flanked the streets for the two. Interestingly, the decor of the alfresco stage matched with the trousseau and sherwani they wore on their D-Day in Italy.

The stage glimmered with the decoration likened to a glass-studded palace in place and the burning white candles atop crystal fixtures added an old-wordly charm to the whole set-up in the fine crescent night. The reception ceremony was high on security and strictly for family and dignitaries in the city, with around a dozen of Delhi Police personnel in plain clothes guarding. The function in the capital will be followed by a Mumbai reception on December 26, likely to be attended by friends and colleagues of the newlyweds.

The security detail at the Rani Baugh section of the hotel was heavier as Modi was expected to attend. Last evening, Anushka and Virat met Modi and invited him to the reception. Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal is also expected to attend. On the wedding day, the couple in a statement said they will shift to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai later this month. After the reception, the couple will fly to South Africa where Kohli will be prepping up for the upcoming series. The actor will spend the New Year's Eve with her husband before flying back to Mumbai to start the shooting of Aanand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan.

