Visual artist creates an advertisement to sell his old Suzuki Vitara; Now, 3 million people want to buy it

Israeli visual effects artist Eugene Romanovsky wanted to sell his old 1996 Suzuki Vitara SUV, but not with the help of traditional approaches like giving an advertisement in newspapers or on selling it off via any online platform.

Instead, Romanovsky got a little creative in his approach. Employing his skills, he made a highly dramatic video showcasing everything that his trusty car can do but in his dreams.

In the two minute long video, Romanovsky featured himself driving his old car underwater. He even visited the space in his Vitara and cruised alongside dinosaurs.

He also managed to feature himself by recreating some scenes from Hollywood blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road.

He uploaded the video on his YouTube channel under hashtag #BuyMyVistara. The video instantly got viral and had been watched more than three million times.

