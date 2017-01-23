Hugo Barra bids goodbye to Xiaomi

In a shocking move, Xiaomi's global VP Hugo Barra has resigned from the position. Barra said that he would go back to Silicon Valley to start something of his own.

Barra announced his resignation through an emotional Facebook post. He thanked the founders of the Chinese tech giant and expressed gratitude towards his fans.

"As I thought about this late last year, I concluded that Xiaomi is in a very good place on its global expansion path, and if there was ever going to be a good time for me to come back home, that time is now - when I can confidently say our global business is no longer just an in-house startup", he wrote in his post.

Under his stint, Barra launched many flagship products including a series of Mi and Redmi smartphones, which became huge success.





"We turned India from a dream into Xiaomi's largest international market with $1 billion in annual revenues, faster than any company in India's history. We expanded into Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and more recently 20 other markets including Russia, Mexico, and Poland. We teamed up with Google to launch our first official product in the US, and with our successful debut at CES 2017 - where we won 3 prestigious awards - the world now sees that Xiaomi is a global player changing the tech industry through our simple promise of bringing innovation to everyone", he wrote.

Ever since Xiaomi entered India, Hugo Barra paid frequent visits to the country. Responsible for the Beijing-based consumer electronics company's global division and in charge of its products and operations in all markets outside China, he joined Xiaomi in October 2013 from Google.









Days after the launch of Mi 4i, its first flagship smartphone outside China, in India, Xiaomi revealed that Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has invested in the company. Barra said, "We're incredibly honored by this extraordinary vote of confidence... We're really looking forward to working with him as an investor and advisor to build Mi India as a truly Indian company!"

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale today at 12 pm



