With 99.9% marks in class 12, this boy from Gujarat now decides to become a Jain monk

Seventeen-year-old Varshil Shah, an Ahmedabad resident, scored 99.99 percentile in the class 12th examination in Gujarat. Now he is set to become a Jain monk.

Varshil, whose father is a government servant, emerged as one of the toppers in general stream of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board examination, the results of which were declared two weeks ago.

"Though I scored high marks, I don't want to pursue the usual path where people run behind earthly possessions. My goal is to attain inner peace and eternal happiness. That will be possible only when I leave behind everything and become a Jain monk," Varshil said, speaking to reporters here.

His family is supporting his decision, said Varshil, who will receive `diksha' (initiation) of monk-hood at a grand ceremony in Surat tomorrow.

"Since childhood I used to think a lot about real happiness. Then I met my guru Kalyan Ratna Vijayji Maharaj, who made me understand fine nuances of Jainism and other aspects of leading a happy and meaningful life," he said.

"There is no end to the human greed. Those who are having thousands of rupees try to earn lakhs and then want crores. There is no end to it. But Jain monks who do not have anything except inner peace and knowledge are happier than these people," he said.