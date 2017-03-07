Women's Day Special: Spicejet gives out women exclusive offers and freebies

Budget carrier Spicejet on Monday announced a slew of special offers for women flyers, including free upgrades, exclusive seating arrangements and freebies, to mark International Women's Day.

As part of this, the airline will be offering women travelling alone free upgrade to SpiceMAX on March 8.

Under SpiceMAX offer, the airline provides seats with more legroom and priority check-in at dedicated counters at major airports.

Spicejet's seating arrangement policy is also being revamped for such women travellers.

From March 8, the airline will reserve its 4th row exclusively for women, Spicejet said in a statement.

These special schemes will be offered on all Spicejet flights across the network, the airline added.

In case of a full flight, the aisle and middle seats will be assigned to women on a first-come, first-served basis.

The airline will also be offering complimentary hot beverages and cookies, among other freebies to women passengers on its Boeing 737 flights.