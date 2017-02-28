World Bank CEO rides in Mumbai local from Churchgate to Dadar

World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday travelled by a Western Railway's suburban train from Churchgate railway station to Dadar.

Georgieva travelled in a second class ladies compartment to inspect World Bank-supported suburban rail system.

"India is our biggest middle income client." Georgieva said. "Its economic growth influences global growth. Its achievements in health and education contribute to the world achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. I am keen to learn more as India is a laboratory for the world to learn about what works in development and to find new ways to collaborate."

Mumbai Rail Vikas Corp (MRVC) CMD Prabhat Sahai boarded an adjacent compartment.

Besides inspecting the lifeline of country's financial capital, Georgieva took a short tour of the Churchgate station before boarding a train around 11 in the morning.

ALSO READ: Govt may sell 51% stake in Air India to a strategic partner



Mumbai's suburban railway carries about eight million commuters each day - is serving a fast growing and urbanizing India.

Georgieva also visited a school serving low-income households, and children with special needs (part of the Government of India's Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan program, supported by the Bank) to see how Mumbai's administrators are striving to ensure that basic services are delivered to all residents of the city, one-third of whom live in slums.

Georgieva will meet with senior leaders at a time when the country's economic growth is one of the bright spots in the global economy.

This is Georgieva's first official visit to the country. Georgieva will hold discussions with the Minister of Finance, Arun Jaitley, and other key policy-makers. She will also meet with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, and the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Urjit Patel.