2016: A defining year for gaming

It has been a defining year for the gaming industry. Indeed, the year 2016 was a launch pad for many elite titles in both mobile and console gaming.

Although there had been many games that swept us off our feet, two in particular took the entire world by the storm.

PokemonGo enthralled enthusiasts the world over, who tried to capture the furry creatures and battle for gym control.

However shortlived the fever may have been, the entire world felt the effects of this addictive game, So much so that the government bodies across the world had to issue cautionary advisory to the players.

Although a dying breed now, you may still come across some chatting enthusiastically about the appearance of or capture of a rare pokemon.

But what came out as a shining example -- after fourteen instalments of the Battlefield series -- was the battlefield 1 from the house of EA. I personally love this game for its multiplayer gaming, going back to brutal historical battles in the backdrop of World War 1.

This game captures the imagination and thrill of fighting on the battlefield empowering the player with World War 1 weapons including bolt-action rifles, automatic and semi-automatic rifles, artillery, flamethrowers, and mustard gas to combat opponents.



