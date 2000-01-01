Fashion Trends, Style statement Beauty Tips, Celebrity Party News, Health Tips, Lifestyle, Fashion statement
Planning to buy Gold this Dhanteras? Here are the major Indian retailers

BT Online | New Delhi
Gold retailers in India

India loves gold and during festivities this love grows beyond measure. Especially on Dhanteras, when buying gold is considered auspicious, the demand surges manifold.

 
 

Fashion jewellery exhibition in Greater Noida from July 21

The main objective of 'Indian Fashion Jewellery and Accessories Show' is to invite foreign buyers to source new and innovative products from India.
FabAlley to open stores in all major cities

"In our Phase 1, we are looking at targeting most metros and maybe a few more stores in Delhi. Metros and mini-metros are where we get our traction from."
Best watches of 2015

Since time waits for no one, why should timepieces? Pick your favourites from the best watches of 2015.
Top Shop

Top luxury products in the market. Featuring: The Brilliant Game, Get Up Stand Up speakers and Pro Salon Bamboo.
Trendiest fashion accessories for men in 2015

Clothes alone don't make a look. Here's all you need to know about this year's trendiest fashion accessories.
Men's jackets get 3 exciting makeovers this spring

The most versatile part of menswear gets 3 exciting makeovers this spring.
India Art Fair gets off to a rousing start

While the India Art Fair 2015 has much to see and appreciate for the art lover, one could see it was a good opening day for buyers and sellers.
Why shopping malls cannot replace Delhi's bazaars

Thousands of frenzied shoppers, tourists and locals alike, throng to a two-kilometre-long stretch bazaar in Delhi.
Top Shop

Fashion forward gadgets and accessories you must know of.
10 must-haves for a corporate man on the move

Designer David Abraham of Abraham & Thakore lists the ten must-haves for a corporate man who's forever on the move.
Making History

Recalling the genius of Abraham-Louis Breguet, who first produced 'subscription watches' in 1796, the Tradition 7097 pays tribute to the mechanisms of that age.
A bond with time

Omega's latest edition watch Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M is inspired by the Bond family coat of arms.
Lookbook: Fashion trends for 2015

Women can flirt with floral prints, which is the hottest trend this year. While, no man can go wrong with the shirt, pants and jacket combo.
Top shop: Must haves in fashion and lifestyle

BT More brings you the must haves in fashion and lifestyle, from clothes to accessories to luxury liquor.
