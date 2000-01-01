Business Today: Latest Business News, India economy News, Stock Markets, Sensex, Mutual Funds and Indian Tax
India prefers butter chicken over pizza, burger

Aprajita Sharma | New Delhi
It's official! India prefers paneer, dal makhani over pizza, burger

Though North Indian, Chinese and South Indian cuisines still dominate the total market offerings, the contribution of American, Pizza, Italian and other western cuisines is also on the rise.

 
 

Now, Pizza Hut to accept orders on Facebook, Twitter

Pizza Hut will be competing against Domino's, which already lets you order pizza using the Amazon Echo and by text message, among other means.
Coffee lovers rejoice, your morning latte's good for you

Street Food Un-Deconstructed

Catering to the chaat-loving heart of Central Delhi, the outlet of Imly in Rajendra Place is a crowd-puller thanks to its train-shaped exterior.
Beyond the Dim Sum

Taipan at The Oberoi, New Delhi, is one of those restaurants that has stood the test of time and is a fall back option for Oriental staples.
Chivas Regal, The Icon, is here!

Chivas Regal, The Icon, is a rare blend of over 20 whiskeys from rare, even forgotten distilleries operated by the House of Chivas across Scotland.
Over 1.5 km long pizza enters Guinness World Records

More than 60 of Italy's best pizza-makers worked through the night to create 1.59545 kilometers long pizza at Milan's world fair, Expo 2015.
Restaurant Review: Barcelos is high on chicken quotient

While the menu does not have any one clear direction in terms of roots, there is enough to satisfy every kind of palate.
Thanks to IRCTC, now order pizza, burger to your train berth

Starbucks set to sip like an Indian soon with Teavana

This Scottish firm is hiring for possibly world's tastiest job

Mackies is also keen on creating a new flavour - dreamt up by the newly-appointed chief chocolate taster - to celebrate the opening of the new 600,000 pounds factory.
Take a Bao

With the weight of its very successful Bangalore outlet behind it, the Delhi Asian gastro bar, which is located in RK Puram, has a tough act to follow.
IRCTC to open restaurant at Janpath Hotel

In addition, it plans to engage an established consultant for setting up this flagship property and building its brand and image.
Champagne On The Rocks

How a French winery more than 270 years old re-invents itself with a summer champagne meant to be enjoyed with ice.
Enjoy delicious Lebanese food at Zizo restaurant

Zizo is recommended for the exceptional service, hearty flavours and a value for money experience.
