Warehouse CafÃ©, Farzi CafÃ© among other restaurants to close rooftop section

If you are a regular visitor to Connaught Place in the heart of New Delhi, you may have walked into some of the restaurants in the area which have rooftop sitting arrangements that overlook an incredible view of the inner-circle and the central park with the huge national flag.

Restaurants such as Warehouse CafÃ©, Farzi CafÃ©, Boombox CafÃ© are a favourite among youngsters, working professionals and families in the national capital. But, there is some bad news for the

customers who go to these restaurants and prefer sitting on the rooftop for the magnificent view.



The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ordered these restaurants to shut down their rooftop sections. A total of twenty-one restaurants have been asked to do so after part of a building in CP's C Block collapsed last week raising safety concerns.

Below are the restaurants that have been instructed to shut down their rooftop sections:

My Bar Headquarters

Warehouse Cafe in D-block

The Vault Cafe in F-block

Kinbuck-2 in C-Block

Kitchen Bar in C-block

Lord of the Drinks

Open House Cafe

Jungle Jamboree

Boombox Cafe

Farzi Cafe

House of Commons

Hotel Palace Heights

Office Canteen Bar

Luggage Room

Cafe OMG

Unplugged Courtyard

Barbeque Nation

TC Bar & Restaurant

Teddy Boy Restaurant

The Niche Restaurant

Cafe Public Connection

"The open-air restaurants have been running for years without permission. The chief architect's office had sent showcause notices to these for misuse of premises under sections 250 and 252 of the NDMC Act, 1994. The rooftop sections were sealed on Friday," the Hindustan Times quoted a senior official as saying.

The NDMC, meanwhile, is looking into last week's roof collapse and has formed a panel of safety experts. Connaught place, which was built in 1933, comprises old heritage structures.