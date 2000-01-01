BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Here are a few videos to test if the new notes can withstand rain or even a swim
It's not pranksters or vandals who placed toilet paper all over the streets of Littleton, Colorado, it was city workers.
The movie is the third fastest to reach the Rs 100-crore mark. It is a biopic of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and released in theatres on September 30.
The top 5 most watched and streamed shows on HBO and Netflix
If you are really sure you are not meant for a corporate world and your 'hippie' soul yearns to set itself free, you should definitely try hitting the highroad.
According to Box Office India, collections on the first day is expected to be around 20-21 crore nett.
Designed by Gerben Steenks, the Doodle depicts the letter G blowing up a balloon, forming it into the Google logo which floats towards the sky.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released