Offtrack India News Stories and Features, Invisible India News Story - Business Today
Home
ETCETERA
Off Track

Watch: Is the Rs 2000 note waterproof? These videos find out

BT Online | New Delhi
Is the Rs 2000 note waterproof?

Here are a few videos to test if the new notes can withstand rain or even a swim

 
 

'Lazy mosquitoes' mean more women than men get chikungunya: scientists

More

How to fix cracked roads? Use toilet paper

It's not pranksters or vandals who placed toilet paper all over the streets of Littleton, Colorado, it was city workers.
More

Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Wolf on Wall Street' lands in Malaysian scandal

More

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story hits century, crosses Rs 100-cr mark

The movie is the third fastest to reach the Rs 100-crore mark. It is a biopic of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and released in theatres on September 30.
More

Indian Railways create virtual museums to showcase rich heritage

More

Krrish 4 will not face off with Shah Rukh Khan's film

More

Top 5 TV shows that are climbing the streaming charts

The top 5 most watched and streamed shows on HBO and Netflix
More
 
 

Pirated books like medal to any writer: Paulo Coelho

More

10 business opportunities for travellers in India

If you are really sure you are not meant for a corporate world and your 'hippie' soul yearns to set itself free, you should definitely try hitting the highroad.
More

Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' in trouble as cinema owners refuse to screen films featuring Pak actors

More

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story set for strong innings at box office

According to Box Office India, collections on the first day is expected to be around 20-21 crore nett.
More

Google marks 18th birthday with a Doodle

Designed by Gerben Steenks, the Doodle depicts the letter G blowing up a balloon, forming it into the Google logo which floats towards the sky.
More

Gym equipment you can buy for home

More

Netflix and Hotstar are changing the way we watch TV shows at home

More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More