A tale of two remakes: Chef earns only Rs 4 crore, while Judwaa 2 continues strong run with Rs Rs 119.09 crore at box office

Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef has turned out to be a disaster at the box office and earned only Rs 4 crore in three days. Chef collected Rs 1.60 crore on Sunday, minted a meagre sum of Rs 1.05 crore on Friday and Rs 1.35 crore on Saturday. Chef has failed to impress the audience despite getting positive reviews from the film critics. Monday's collection is yet to be reported. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to report Chef's collection

#Chef is a DISASTER... Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.60 cr. Total: â¹ 4 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2017

#Judwaa2 has a ROCK-STEADY Mon... [Week 2] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 5.75 cr, Sun 8.10 cr, Mon 2.91 cr. Total: â¹ 119.09 cr. India biz. SUPERHIT. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2017

#Judwaa2 has surpassed *lifetime biz* of Varun Dhawan's #BadrinathKiDulhania [â¹ 116.60 cr] and is now his *solo hero* HIGHEST GROSSER. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2017

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2, which is a reboot of 90s superhit Judwaa, is still running strong at the box office in its second week, despite negative reviews. The movie collected Rs 2.91 crore on its second Monday which brings its total collection to Rs 119.09 crore as tweeted by Taran Adarsh. Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 collection has already surpassed Badrinath Ki Dulhania making it his highest grossing till now.Chef opened to a dismal weekend at the box office whereas Judwaa 2 crossed Rs 59.25 crore on its first weekend itself.

David Dhawan's Judwaa 2 is a remake of his own movie with Salman Khan, while Saif Ali Khan's Chef is an official remake of Jon Favreau's 2014 movie of the same name. Although both the films had big shoes to fill, Varun Dhawan's movie stood up to expectations.

The collections of both the movies is yet another example that critics and masses judge a movie on completely different parameters. While Bollywood has managed to please its audience with Judwaa 2 and its critics with Newton, it is yet to offer a movie this year that appeases everyone.

